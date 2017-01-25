Chick-fil-A fans are ready, waiting for restaurants to open in Las Vegas tomorrow

Seated on Wednesday beside the tent he erected in the Chick-fil-A parking lot in Henderson, Donald Mendoza bit into a chicken and biscuit breakfast sandwich and became one of the first people to try a meal from the food chain in Nevada.Mendoza, 52, had been at three previous Chick-fil-A openings in California. The younger campers in the Chick-fil-A parking lots played games, the company even brought in a DJ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.