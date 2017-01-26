Chatting with Chadwick Johnson about ...

Chatting with Chadwick Johnson about his new live CD, song selection and Las Vegas

Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Chadwick Johnson performs at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 20, 2016, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas pop-soul singer-songwriter Chadwick Johnson is celebrating his new CD "Live in Las Vegas," recorded live during a performance last August at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, with a concert and party Wednesday night at Hard Rock Live! on the Las Vegas Strip.

