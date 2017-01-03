Chance of rain begins Sunday evening ...

Chance of rain begins Sunday evening in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Mostly cloudy skies and a high of 61 degrees are forecast for Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said. Monday should reach 64 degrees, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accused of using woman's nude photos to bla... 7 hr Local 3
Henderson and North Las Vegas need to merge wit... Sat Local 1
Expect higher temperatures Sat Local 8
Interstate 15 (I-15) from Interstate 10 (I-10) ... Sat Local 1
Intestate 15 (I-15) from Interstate 10 (I-10) t... Sat Local 1
Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets Jan 6 Local 30
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Jan 6 Killah_Dillah 76
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,170 • Total comments across all topics: 277,737,083

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC