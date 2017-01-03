CES 2017: Augmented reality pornography is on its way?
Univet prototype augmented reality safety glasses for industrial applications are displayed during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6, 2017. It's been a full year since CNET saw a big dose of adult entertainment delivered via a VR headset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of using woman's nude photos to bla...
|3 hr
|Local
|3
|Henderson and North Las Vegas need to merge wit...
|22 hr
|Local
|1
|Expect higher temperatures
|Sat
|Local
|8
|Interstate 15 (I-15) from Interstate 10 (I-10) ...
|Sat
|Local
|1
|Intestate 15 (I-15) from Interstate 10 (I-10) t...
|Sat
|Local
|1
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|Jan 6
|Local
|30
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Jan 6
|Killah_Dillah
|76
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC