Celine Dion Honors Husband Ren Ang lil With Touching Video a Year After His Death
Celine Dion performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace as she resumes her residency on Aug. 27, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nev. A year after the death of Rene Angelil, Celine Dion has shared a video in remembrance of her husband's life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North La...
|4 hr
|Local
|1
|Clark County and Las Vegas needs to be quarantined
|6 hr
|Local
|1
|Medical mari juana card info
|9 hr
|Mj lover
|3
|Las Vegas is the San Bernardino of the north
|10 hr
|Local
|1
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|14 hr
|Angrywoman
|39
|Expect more dry weather
|21 hr
|Texas Rangers
|11
|Expect higher temperatures
|21 hr
|Texas Rangers
|18
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC