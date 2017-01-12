Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to fight on May 6, perhaps in Las Vegas
In what might be the biggest all-Mexican fight in boxing history, Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., easily their country's most popular active boxers, will square off in a long-anticipated match on May 6, Golden Boy Promotions announced Friday. The scheduled 12-round bout, which will headline an HBO PPV card on the Mexican holiday weekend of Cinco de Mayo - a traditional weekend for major Mexican fights - will take place at a site to be determined.
