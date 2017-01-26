Cal football recruiting commit: Poutasi Poutasi, Las Vegas offensive lineman
The first commit of the 2017 recruiting class for Justin Wilcox comes the week before National Signing Day. Poutasi Poutasi took his official visit to Cal and decided to become a Golden Bear on the trip! Poutasi was committed to Louisville earlier this cycle before reopening his recruitment to see what was available elsewhere.
