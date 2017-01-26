Businesses evacuated due to 'possible explosive device' in east Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police are investigating reports of a "possible explosive device" in a vehicle at an east valley shopping center.Officers initially responded about 8 p.m. Wednesday to the vehicle, parked at a 4401 E. Bonanza Road convenience store on the southeast corner of Bonanza and Lamb Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|40 min
|Murillogladys
|88
|North Las Vegas mayor targets improved city bon...
|1 hr
|CHAMAINE
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|3 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|all mexicans
|3 hr
|chuy
|1
|No sane person would ever come back to any of t...
|8 hr
|MrVegas
|2
|steve lusby? (Jan '13)
|12 hr
|Nope
|3
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|Wed
|Mikey
|11
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC