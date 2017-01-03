Bridgwater's UFC Mark Godbeer set for Las Vegas bout

BRIDGWATER'S toughest fighter Mark Godbeer is all set for his second UFC fight, this time he will be heading stateside to brawl in Las Vegas. It was announced this week that Mark 'The Hand Of' Godbeer, 33, will heading stateside to face Todd Duffee at UFC 209 in Las Vegas, Nevada on March, 4. Mark has a professional MMA record of 11 wins and just two losses and signed for UFC last year on the back of a three fight winning streak in BAMMA, where he was the heavyweight champion.

