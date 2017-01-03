Bridgwater's UFC Mark Godbeer set for...

Bridgwater's UFC Mark Godbeer set for Las Vegas bout

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bridgwater Mercury

BRIDGWATER'S toughest fighter Mark Godbeer is all set for his second UFC fight, this time he will be heading stateside to brawl in Las Vegas. It was announced this week that Mark 'The Hand Of' Godbeer, 33, will heading stateside to face Todd Duffee at UFC 209 in Las Vegas, Nevada on March, 4. Mark has a professional MMA record of 11 wins and just two losses and signed for UFC last year on the back of a three fight winning streak in BAMMA, where he was the heavyweight champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bridgwater Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect higher temperatures 14 hr Local 5
Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets 14 hr Local 30
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 19 hr Killah_Dillah 76
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13) 21 hr DawnaWaller 102
Ken Wolfson Interior Design in Las Vegas (Dec '13) Fri VeryWhiteGuy 10
KVVU-TV is the only station to have website com... Thu Local 1
Website comments are disabled on KSNV, KTNV-TV,... Thu Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,594 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,460

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC