Beginning of filing period brings slew of candidates for Las Vegas city election
A group of eager candidates lined the Las Vegas City Clerk's Office Tuesday morning to make official their runs for office, kicking off what's already become a lively city election season.Councilmen Bob Beers and Stavros Anthony both filed to run for re-election Tuesday, but the races in Wards 2 and 4 are shaping up differently. A challenger has announced plans to run against Beers, and the controversial proposal to develop the Badlands golf course is looming large.
