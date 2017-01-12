Bear Edge Debuts at SHOT Show 2017 Bo...

Bear Edge Debuts at SHOT Show 2017 Booth # 446

12 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

Bear Edge, a brand under Bear & Son Cutlery, will be unveiling their new products at SHOW Show 2017 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, NV on January 17-20th. The all-new Bear Edge knives are designed for the everyday person who expects a quality product at an affordable price.

