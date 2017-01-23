Analyst: Las Vegas businesses should ...

Analyst: Las Vegas businesses should make Plan B for possible trade wars

Las Vegas business operators and investors have reason to be optimistic about the local economy as President Donald Trump begins carrying out his economic plan, an analyst said this morning at the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce's annual Preview expo. But they also would be wise to watch Trump carefully on trade matters and should start making a contingency plan to deal with a loss of international tourists if the president's actions spark disputes with foreign nations.

