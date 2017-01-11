Air Force veteran Seroka to challenge...

Air Force veteran Seroka to challenge Beers for Las Vegas City Council seat

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Retired Air Force Col. Steve Seroka is aiming to unseat Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers from his Ward 2 seat, alleging the incumbent is too "cozy" with the Las Vegas elite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clark County and Las Vegas are a complete dump 11 hr Local 8
Expect higher temperatures 11 hr Local 15
Expect more dry weather 11 hr Local 3
Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th... 15 hr Local 1
News Las Vegas man charged with murder in what origi... 15 hr spytheweb 1
News Hearing Reset to March in Fatal Vegas Freeway S... 15 hr spytheweb 1
News Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Arrested In Florida 15 hr spytheweb 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,952 • Total comments across all topics: 277,824,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC