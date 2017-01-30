After deadly shooting at mosque in Canada, Las Vegas police increase...
John Sayed said he was uncomfortable when he arrived to call for morning prayer Monday at a central Las Vegas mosque." It's kind of scary and we are not feeling safe," he said.Sayed said he usually feels safe in Las Vegas, where he lived for almost five years, but recent events, such as Sunday's deadly mosque shooting in Quebec that claimed six lives, have contributed to his fear.
