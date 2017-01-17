Actress, filmmaker and yoga instructo...

Actress, filmmaker and yoga instructor Tamara Duarte settles down in Las Vegas

There are 4 comments on the Las Vegas Review Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Actress, filmmaker and yoga instructor Tamara Duarte settles down in Las Vegas. In it, Las Vegas Review Journal reports that:

Love brought much-traveled actress Tamara Duarte to settle down in Las Vegas, the one city she visited briefly on her previous global jaunts. Her parents are Portuguese, but Tamara was born in Toronto, a first-generation Canadian, and moved to Hollywood.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,114

Las Vegas, NV

#1 12 hrs ago
Tamara Duarte?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
MrVegas

Las Vegas, NV

#2 8 hrs ago
Here she is, http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2781731/

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Local

Reno, NV

#3 5 hrs ago
MrVegas wrote:
Here she is, http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2781731/
MrVegas = MrStupid
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Whatevs

Charlotte, NC

#4 1 hr ago
Whatevs
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
donald trump 2 hr Shhhhh 9
News Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ... 11 hr ThomasA 2
News Epithet caused fight that led to Chaparral grad... 12 hr spytheweb 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 21 hr Ana s 80
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Thu ThomasA 2
Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an... Jan 16 Local 1
Expect higher buffet prices in Clark County and... Jan 16 Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Clark County was issued at January 20 at 1:49PM PST

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,097,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC