Academy of Country Music Awards moves to T-Mobile Arena
The Academy of Country Music Awards is moving its annual show to the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 52nd annual awards show will be held April 2 and will air on CBS, the Encino, California-based group announced Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|17 hr
|Kendrahardin
|78
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Jan 16
|TRUMP BIRFER SCANDAL
|1
|Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect higher buffet prices in Clark County and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Medical mari juana card info
|Jan 16
|ThomasA
|4
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|Jan 16
|TRUMP BREAKS DEMO...
|2
|Expect more smog in Clark County and Las Vegas
|Jan 15
|defos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC