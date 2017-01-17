Academy of Country Music Awards moves...

Academy of Country Music Awards moves to T-Mobile Arena

18 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The Academy of Country Music Awards is moving its annual show to the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 52nd annual awards show will be held April 2 and will air on CBS, the Encino, California-based group announced Tuesday.

