5 rock shows to see in Las Vegas this weekend

Cold Cave is here to slam the coffin lid shut on any lingering holiday mirth. The nom de plume of former hardcore screamer Wesley Eisold, who used to front ragers Give Up the Ghost, Some Girls and others, Cold Cave finds Eisold trading his throat-shredding shriek for a disaffected croon reminiscent of The Cure's Robert Smith.

