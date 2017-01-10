10,000th same-sex marriage license issued in Clark County

Clark County Clerk's Marriage License Bureau issues their 10,000th same-sex marriage license to Amanda Falzone and Jennifer Dickerson of Colorado Springs, Colorado at the Clark County Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. In celebration of this milestone, local businesses have donated many great wedding presents for the 10,000th same-sex couple including a two-night stay and dinner at Mandalay Bay, passes to the High Roller observation wheel at The LINQ Promenade, flowers, professional photographs and a wedding ceremony.

