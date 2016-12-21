1 man dead after shooting in northeas...

1 man dead after shooting in northeast Las Vegas

4 hrs ago

A confrontation between a group of men escalated Monday night and ended in the shooting death of one man in the northeast valley. Las Vegas police received at least five calls reporting gunshots around 9:15 p.m. at 2221 Exeter Drive, near East Lake Mead Boulevard.

