1 man dead after shooting in northeast Las Vegas
A confrontation between a group of men escalated Monday night and ended in the shooting death of one man in the northeast valley. Las Vegas police received at least five calls reporting gunshots around 9:15 p.m. at 2221 Exeter Drive, near East Lake Mead Boulevard.
