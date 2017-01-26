1 critical after shooting in west Las Vegas

One person was critically injured after a Saturday night shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley, police said.Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to calls reporting a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. at West Desert Inn Road and Remuda Trail, near South Torrey Pines Drive.A black female and several black males were reported to be "casing" homes in the area of Desert Inn Road and Lemann Circle, according to Metro Lt. Carlos Hanks.

