1 critical after shooting in west Las...

1 critical after shooting in west Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

One person was critically injured after a Saturday night shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley, police said.Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to calls reporting a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. at West Desert Inn Road and Remuda Trail, near South Torrey Pines Drive.A black female and several black males were reported to be "casing" homes in the area of Desert Inn Road and Lemann Circle, according to Metro Lt. Carlos Hanks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L... 5 hr Local 3
TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP 22 hr Mark of The Beast... 3
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 22 hr Syrian Refugee As... 26
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... Sat Local 16
pink tax Fri Well Well 2
News Chick-fil-A fans are ready, waiting for restaur... Fri Well Well 2
No sane person would ever come back to any of t... Fri Well Well 4
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,384,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC