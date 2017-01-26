1 critical after shooting in west Las Vegas
One person was critically injured after a Saturday night shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley, police said.Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to calls reporting a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. at West Desert Inn Road and Remuda Trail, near South Torrey Pines Drive.A black female and several black males were reported to be "casing" homes in the area of Desert Inn Road and Lemann Circle, according to Metro Lt. Carlos Hanks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L...
|5 hr
|Local
|3
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|22 hr
|Mark of The Beast...
|3
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|22 hr
|Syrian Refugee As...
|26
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|Sat
|Local
|16
|pink tax
|Fri
|Well Well
|2
|Chick-fil-A fans are ready, waiting for restaur...
|Fri
|Well Well
|2
|No sane person would ever come back to any of t...
|Fri
|Well Well
|4
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC