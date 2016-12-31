UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey full fight ...

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey full fight highlights, results, analysis, bonuses, interviews, and more

15 hrs ago

Bloody Elbow is the place to be for complete post-fight coverage of UFC 207, including video highlights, analysis, interviews, media scrums, and more. The main event saw Amanda Nunes KO Ronda Rousey in just 48 seconds to remain the UFC women's bantamweight champion.

