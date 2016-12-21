Trey Songz charged with assaulting an...

Trey Songz charged with assaulting an officer

20 hrs ago

SEPTEMBER 19: Recording artist Trey Songz performs at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Singer Trey Songz has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer causing injury after an incident at his concert in Detroit Wednesday night.

