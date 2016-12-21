Trey Songz charged with assaulting an officer
SEPTEMBER 19: Recording artist Trey Songz performs at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Singer Trey Songz has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer causing injury after an incident at his concert in Detroit Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say goodbye to Lake Mead
|2 hr
|MrVegas
|4
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|5 hr
|NO MORE OLIGARCHY
|1
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|20 hr
|jtbklyn718
|12
|TRUMP is The New J.F.K. !
|23 hr
|George Washington...
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|23 hr
|JEWS R REPUBLICANS
|2
|Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite oppo...
|23 hr
|Kentucky Long Rif...
|4
|Free parking for locals at MGM Resorts Internat...
|Thu
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC