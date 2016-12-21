TransAudio Group to Represent TELEFUNKEN Elektroakusik Diamond Series Microphones
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA ' DECEMBER 2016: TransAudio Group, U.S. representative and distributor of peak-performance studio recording equipment, is excited to bring the legendary Telefunken sound to its clients through TELEFUNKEN Elektroakustik, a Connecticut-based manufacturer that has plumbed the depths of sourcing, engineering, and manufacturing to truly recreate the most famous Telefunken microphones. TransAudio Group will focus on TELEFUNKEN Elektroakustik's flagship Diamond Series, which includes the ELA M 251E, U47, and C12 large-diaphragm condensers, as well as the ELA M 260 small-diaphragm condenser.
