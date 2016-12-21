Today's youths ready to become leaders

Today's youths ready to become leaders

About 1,000 students from high schools throughout Southern Nevada participated in the 60th annual Sun Youth Forum on Nov. 29. The students were divided into groups to discuss a variety of topics. A representative was chosen from each group to write a column about the students' findings.

