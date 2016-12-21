The Latest: Quakes near Lake Tahoe felt in San Francisco

The University of Nevada's Seismological Laboratory says a series of moderate earthquakes that struck early Wednesday in a remote area near the California-Nevada line were felt more than 200 miles away in San Francisco and Las Vegas. The U.S. Geological Survey says a 5.7 temblor struck at 12:18 a.m., followed by another 5.7 quake four minutes later in a remote area southeast of Lake Tahoe.

