Snowfall brings out winter fun for folks on Mt. Charleston

Alan Gutierrez and his son, Talin, 7, slide down a hill outside the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 in Mount Charleston. @DavidGuzman1985 Amanda Marcus, from San Diego, and her three corgis pose as her father, Mitch Marcus, snaps a photo outside the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 in Mount Charleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.