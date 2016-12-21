Showers expected Thursday in Las Vegas
Sprinkles have descended on the Las Vegas Valley this evening and there's a good chance for heavier showers Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Immeasurable drizzles have fallen so far, meteorologist John Salmen said this evening, noting there's a 50-to-60 percent chance for rain on Thursday, which may pick up through the day and into the night.
