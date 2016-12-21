Scheming, streaming and dreaming: 2016's year in music
Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year the Canadian hip-hop star's song One Dance passed one billion streams on Spotify, becoming the first song ever to hit that landmark number.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|31 min
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|I can HELP YOUR PROBLEM CHILDREN.
|2 hr
|Jesus
|15
|We warned you about the Las Vegas Buffets going...
|4 hr
|Local
|4
|Robert C. Graham
|5 hr
|Exposing corruption
|1
|Expect more drought
|8 hr
|Local
|5
|Station Casinos' Bistro, Feast and Festival Buf...
|8 hr
|Local
|25
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|8 hr
|Local
|8
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC