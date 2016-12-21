Scheming, streaming and dreaming: 201...

Scheming, streaming and dreaming: 2016's year in music

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Globe and Mail

Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year the Canadian hip-hop star's song One Dance passed one billion streams on Spotify, becoming the first song ever to hit that landmark number.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews 31 min LEX LUTHER 1
I can HELP YOUR PROBLEM CHILDREN. 2 hr Jesus 15
We warned you about the Las Vegas Buffets going... 4 hr Local 4
Robert C. Graham 5 hr Exposing corruption 1
Expect more drought 8 hr Local 5
Station Casinos' Bistro, Feast and Festival Buf... 8 hr Local 25
Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets 8 hr Local 8
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,362,295

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC