Samsung teases 'smart button' for kid...

Samsung teases 'smart button' for kids and high-tech skin analyser for CES 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

The world's biggest technology showcase kicks off in Las Vegas in just over a week, with companies from around the globe descending on "Sin City" to showcase their latest gadgets and offer a glimpse into our digital future. This year, Samsung has decided to get a head start on its competitors by unveiling some of its "Creative Lab" projects before the show the starts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets 4 hr Local 20
Puked Spoon Buffet 8 hr Local 1
Sickchanal Buffet 8 hr Local 1
We warned you about the Las Vegas Buffets going... 11 hr Local 7
News Decades later, Navy deserter in Las Vegas hopes... 12 hr Jeremy 3
Barffet of Barffets 18 hr Local 1
Pukechanal Buffet 18 hr Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,007 • Total comments across all topics: 277,385,290

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC