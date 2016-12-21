Rooftop solar will make comeback in northern NV 11 mins ago
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 1:07PM PST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM PST in effect for: Clark, Lincoln, Nye Winter Storm Watch issued December 21 at 12:55PM PST expiring December 24 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Lincoln Winter Storm Watch issued December 21 at 12:55PM PST expiring December 24 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Clark, Lincoln, Nye LAS VEGAS - Utility regulators will allow about 1,200 more customers in northern Nevada to install rooftop solar systems and get older, more favorable rates when they sell back excess electricity. The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada voted unanimously Thursday to allow 6 megawatts of new net metering capacity in Sierra Pacific Power Company's territory over the next three years.
