Report: Las Vegas attorney recruits fellow lawyers for 'preservation of the white race'
A Las Vegas lawyer who formerly practiced in Portland and remains a member of the Oregon State Bar has been sending emails to Oregon lawyers, inviting them to help form a new group for "the preservation of the white race," according to the publication Willamette Week.
