Racial diversity in L.V. neighborhoods among best in the country
Racial diversity within Las Vegas neighborhoods ranks among the best in the country, according to a recent analysis of census data released by the Brookings Institute. The Brookings report , "White neighborhoods get modestly more diverse, new census data show," indicates that among major metropolitan areas, the Las Vegas area scores No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite oppo...
|5 hr
|Dr Wu
|1
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|6 hr
|LoveYoungPUSSYJeremy
|23
|Free money
|6 hr
|LoveYoungPUSSYJeremy
|2
|Puked Spoon Buffet
|Tue
|Local
|1
|Sickchanal Buffet
|Tue
|Local
|1
|We warned you about the Las Vegas Buffets going...
|Tue
|Local
|7
|Decades later, Navy deserter in Las Vegas hopes...
|Tue
|Jeremy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC