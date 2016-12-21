Police: Suspect arrested after robbery attempt, officer-involved shooting
Metro Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a robbery suspect allegedly fought with an off-duty officer who fired his weapon during the scuffle at an animal hospital. Police arrested the suspect shortly after 10 p.m. Monday following a 2-hour standoff at an apartment where he'd barricaded himself in the 3800 block of Wynn Road.
