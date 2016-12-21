Police: Suspect arrested after robber...

Police: Suspect arrested after robbery attempt, officer-involved shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Metro Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a robbery suspect allegedly fought with an off-duty officer who fired his weapon during the scuffle at an animal hospital. Police arrested the suspect shortly after 10 p.m. Monday following a 2-hour standoff at an apartment where he'd barricaded himself in the 3800 block of Wynn Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) 3 hr Booboo man 31
TRUMP Mask-Makers Flooded with Orders 3 hr Second Amendment ... 4
TRUMP is The New J.F.K. ! 3 hr Second Amendment ... 3
Donald Trump to sell Trump International Hotel ... 4 hr TRUMP TOWER SLUMPS 13
PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP will RISE to GREATNESS ! 4 hr AMERICAN OLIGARCHY 6
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 4 hr American Cannon F... 10
Las Vegas Buffets have gone into the dustbin of... 8 hr Local 12
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,705

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC