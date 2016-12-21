Police investigating man's death in North Las Vegas
Officers were dispatched to the incident in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road, police said in a tweet about 7:30 p.m. A man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said. Details on what transpired prior to his death were not immediately available, although police have deemed his death a homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|2 min
|Solarman
|1
|Do you approve of Dan Schinhofen as Commissioner?
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Do you approve of Diana Alba as ?
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Do you approve of Larry Brown as ?
|1 hr
|Local
|3
|Do you approve of Steve Sisolak as ?
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Do you approve of Carolyn G. Goodman as ?
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Say goodbye to Lake Mead
|20 hr
|Local
|8
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC