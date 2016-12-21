Attendees look on as a model passes as local desig
Attendees look on as a model passes as local designer Ermelinda Manos presents a combo fashion show and book release for her "Lost in Las Vegas" art book, fashion diary and history of Las Vegas in one publication at the Metropolitan Gallery on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets
|1 hr
|MrVegas
|2
|Station Casinos' Bistro, Feast and Festival Buf...
|4 hr
|kyman
|21
|Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal bus shoo...
|13 hr
|Eddie Fisher Marker
|4
|Las Vegas Buffets have gone into the dustbin of...
|13 hr
|Eddie Fisher Marker
|13
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Booboo man
|31
|TRUMP Mask-Makers Flooded with Orders
|18 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|4
|TRUMP is The New J.F.K. !
|18 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC