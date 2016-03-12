One Teen Dead, Two Other Teens In Custody, Store Employee Arrested
KSNV News 3 reports in Las Vegas, Nevada on 12-03-2016 , LV Metro homicide is investigating a shooting that killed one teen near Durango and Flamingo at a smoke shop in the Desert Breeze Plaza. Preliminary information led investigators to believe this may have been an attempted robbery involving the three teens.
