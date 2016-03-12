One Teen Dead, Two Other Teens In Cus...

One Teen Dead, Two Other Teens In Custody, Store Employee Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

KSNV News 3 reports in Las Vegas, Nevada on 12-03-2016 , LV Metro homicide is investigating a shooting that killed one teen near Durango and Flamingo at a smoke shop in the Desert Breeze Plaza. Preliminary information led investigators to believe this may have been an attempted robbery involving the three teens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I can HELP YOUR PROBLEM CHILDREN. 7 min Father Jeremy 17
Barffet of Barffets 1 hr Local 1
Pukechanal Buffet 1 hr Local 1
Sicked Spoon Buffet 1 hr Local 1
We praised them for finally waking up to the La... 1 hr Local 2
We warned you about the Las Vegas Buffets going... 1 hr Local 5
Robert C. Graham likely to face criminal charge... 2 hr Exposing corruption 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,880 • Total comments across all topics: 277,367,849

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC