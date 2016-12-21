Obama designates monuments, protects ...

Obama designates monuments, protects protect federal land in Utah, Nevada

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

President Barack Obama on Wednesday designated over 1.6 million acres of land in Utah and Nevada as national monuments, protecting two areas rich in Native American artifacts from mining, oil and gas drilling in one of his final moves to protect the environment. "Today's actions will help protect this cultural legacy and will ensure that future generations are able to enjoy and appreciate these scenic and historic landscapes," Obama said in a statement.

