Now Casting: Norwegian Cruise Line's 'Rock of Ages' and More
Get ready to rock out on the high seas. The Norwegian Cruise Line is casting both union and nonunion talent for several roles in its production of the hard-rocking jukebox musical, "Rock of Ages," in today's casting notices.
