Most popular Las Vegas food trends of 2016
This year, nearly everything was dipped, drenched or drizzled with matcha. The finely ground green tea powder is a richer, smokier version of the green tea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|39 min
|Solarman
|3
|Do you approve of Dan Schinhofen as Commissioner?
|4 hr
|Local
|1
|Do you approve of Diana Alba as ?
|4 hr
|Local
|1
|Do you approve of Larry Brown as ?
|4 hr
|Local
|3
|Do you approve of Steve Sisolak as ?
|4 hr
|Local
|1
|Do you approve of Carolyn G. Goodman as ?
|4 hr
|Local
|1
|Say goodbye to Lake Mead
|23 hr
|Local
|8
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC