More foreign Vegas visits don't equal more tips, workers say

Servers and dealers on the Las Vegas Strip say they're worried that as more foreign visitors hit the restaurants and casinos, they'll receive fewer tips because the tourists are coming from countries like China, where American-style, 20 percent gratuities are uncommon. Las Vegas food server Cheryl Holt told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Canadian visitors tend to tip about 10 percent, while European tourists give smaller tips and Chinese visitors give about $1 per person.

