Mission First Tactical (MFT) Holster Line Makes Debut at SHOT Show 2017
Mission First Tactical , innovators and leaders in the design of advanced arms accessories, has expanded its American-made product line to include handgun holsters designed and built to maximize security, comfort and concealment with the most effective and confident feel when drawing or holstering a firearm. "Mission First Tactical is renowned for blending unique designs with revolutionary materials and the latest production techniques to create unparalleled firearms accessories," Gordon Edelman, President of Mission First Tactical commented.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Booboo man
|31
|TRUMP Mask-Makers Flooded with Orders
|3 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|4
|TRUMP is The New J.F.K. !
|3 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|Donald Trump to sell Trump International Hotel ...
|4 hr
|TRUMP TOWER SLUMPS
|13
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP will RISE to GREATNESS !
|4 hr
|AMERICAN OLIGARCHY
|6
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|4 hr
|American Cannon F...
|10
|Las Vegas Buffets have gone into the dustbin of...
|8 hr
|Local
|12
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC