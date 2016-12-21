Mission First Tactical (MFT) Holster Line Makes Debut at SHOT Show 2017

Mission First Tactical , innovators and leaders in the design of advanced arms accessories, has expanded its American-made product line to include handgun holsters designed and built to maximize security, comfort and concealment with the most effective and confident feel when drawing or holstering a firearm. "Mission First Tactical is renowned for blending unique designs with revolutionary materials and the latest production techniques to create unparalleled firearms accessories," Gordon Edelman, President of Mission First Tactical commented.

