Mission First Tactical (MFT) Holster ...

Mission First Tactical (MFT) Holster Line Makes Debut at SHOT Show 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: AmmoLand

Mission First Tactical , innovators and leaders in the design of advanced arms accessories, has expanded its American-made product line to include handgun holsters designed and built to maximize security, comfort and concealment with the most effective and confident feel when drawing or holstering a firearm. "Mission First Tactical is renowned for blending unique designs with revolutionary materials and the latest production techniques to create unparalleled firearms accessories," Gordon Edelman, President of Mission First Tactical commented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) 3 hr Booboo man 31
TRUMP Mask-Makers Flooded with Orders 3 hr Second Amendment ... 4
TRUMP is The New J.F.K. ! 3 hr Second Amendment ... 3
Donald Trump to sell Trump International Hotel ... 4 hr TRUMP TOWER SLUMPS 13
PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP will RISE to GREATNESS ! 4 hr AMERICAN OLIGARCHY 6
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 4 hr American Cannon F... 10
Las Vegas Buffets have gone into the dustbin of... 8 hr Local 12
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,701

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC