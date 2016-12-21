McCarran International Airport: By the numbers
With nearly 500 daily commercial flights departing to 150 cities around the globe, McCarran ranks eighth nationwide in passenger volume, according to spokeswoman Christine Crews and Federal Aviation Administration data. Opened in 1942 as Alamo Field, the airport had 12 daily flights.
