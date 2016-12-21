Man stabbed to death in North Vegas street fight identified
Authorities have identified a 23-year-old man who died of stab wounds after a Christmas Eve street fight that left three other men injured in North Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner said Monday that Ivan Garcia-Lopez of Las Vegas died at University Medical Center after the brawl about 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Daley Street, near Evans Avenue and Webster Street.
