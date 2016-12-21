Man in wheelchair killed by suspected drunk driver at crosswalk
A 55-year-old Las Vegas man was killed after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while crossing the street early Sunday morning in the central valley, according to Metro Police. The man was pushing a wheelchair across East Flamingo Road just west of Maryland Parkway outside of a marked crosswalk about 4:45 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound SUV, police said.
