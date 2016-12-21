'Lost in Las Vegas': Designer Ermelinda Manos has a beautiful, deeply personal story to share
With sumptuous photography by Anthony Mair and a team of artists she calls friends, Manos showcases her mother's vintage jewels and her gorgeous fashion designs while sharing history and fun stories about her hometown. But this shining work isn't all glitz and glamour: It reflects her constant struggle with immigration to the United States.
