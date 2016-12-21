Lights out at Vegas' Rio casino force...

Lights out at Vegas' Rio casino forces 900-room evacuation

NHP and Metro Police officers block off the entrance off Flamingo Road to the Rio Hotel & Casino after reports of smoke coming from the 21st floor of the Masquerade Tower led to guests being evacuated Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. The Rio casino in Las Vegas scrambled to find alternate lodging for guests Thursday after a power outage led to the evacuation of 900 rooms just before the busy New Year's Eve weekend, officials said.

