Las Vegas pot dispensary's license is...

Las Vegas pot dispensary's license is suspended

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A Las Vegas medical marijuana dispensary's operations have been suspended by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services for unpaid taxes, lack of inventory control and generally lax practices, according to Sun sources. Reached by email Thursday, department spokeswoman Martha Framsted confirmed that Show Grow Las Vegas, 4850 S. Fort Apache Road, had a suspended state certification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY ! 19 min NO MORE OLIGARCHY 1
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 16 hr jtbklyn718 12
TRUMP is The New J.F.K. ! 18 hr George Washington... 4
the real truth about the jews 19 hr JEWS R REPUBLICANS 2
News Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite oppo... 19 hr Kentucky Long Rif... 4
Free parking for locals at MGM Resorts Internat... 20 hr Local 3
Say goodbye to Lake Mead 20 hr Local 3
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,593

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC