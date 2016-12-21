Las Vegas pot dispensary's license is suspended
A Las Vegas medical marijuana dispensary's operations have been suspended by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services for unpaid taxes, lack of inventory control and generally lax practices, according to Sun sources. Reached by email Thursday, department spokeswoman Martha Framsted confirmed that Show Grow Las Vegas, 4850 S. Fort Apache Road, had a suspended state certification.
