Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal bus shooting
There are 3 comments on the KTVN Reno story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal bus shooting. In it, KTVN Reno reports that:
Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who fatally shot a man on a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus. Police released surveillance video they say shows a suspect in Thursday's fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jonathan Larkin-Michael Potter.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Where's the video?
Winnipeg, Canada
#2 Thursday Dec 22
PITH on It !
#3 Thursday Dec 22
bet he has brown skin
