There are on the KTVN Reno story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal bus shooting. In it, KTVN Reno reports that:

Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who fatally shot a man on a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus. Police released surveillance video they say shows a suspect in Thursday's fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jonathan Larkin-Michael Potter.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTVN Reno.