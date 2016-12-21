Las Vegas police, FBI searching for 'highly armed and dangerous' robbery suspect
The FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking a "highly armed and dangerous" man suspected of robbing up to 18 businesses in the last seven weeks. Police suspect Wyatt Peterson, 33, in a chain of robberies that began Nov. 1, and they believe he may strike again through the weekend, according to Capt.
