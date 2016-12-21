Las Vegas Now Powered Entirely with R...

Las Vegas Now Powered Entirely with Renewable Energy

The city of Las Vegas has met their clean energy goals and is powering municipal facilities and buildings with various forms of renewable energy. On 12 December 2016, the city of Las Vegas announced on an official blog that all of their municipal buildings and facilities would be powered by renewable energy, an accomplishment that was soon widely touted in headlines.

